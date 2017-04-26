Draft needs for Seahawks and their 2017 opponents

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44) during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff at Georgia Dome. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

USA TODAY's Lindsay H. Jones and Lorenzo Reyes compiled the draft needs for all 32 NFL teams. You can check all the AFC teams here and all the NFC teams here. But we've narrowed it down to the Seattle Seahawks and their 2017 regular season opponents.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

First-round pick: 26

Draft outlook: They have seven selections, including three in the third round, two of which are compensatory selections.

Needs: The Seahawks need to revamp the offensive line. Seattle gave up 42 sacks, 27th in the league, and both tackle spots are up for grabs. The Seahawks don’t like investing big money in offensive linemen, so rookie deals should do the trick. Expect the franchise to draft at least two early on – players who might be counted on to start. In a more intriguing move, the Seahawks could look to add a difference maker at cornerback, with star Richard Sherman floated as a possible, albeit unlikely, trade option.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

First-round pick: 13

Draft outlook: They have eight selections, one in each round, and two fifth-round picks.

Needs:It’s rare for the Cardinals to pick this early, and it’s rare, too, that they need a quarterback. Carson Palmer is aging, and this could be his last season. So if the passer the team likes is sitting there in Round 1, don’t be surprised to see the Cardinals pull the trigger. But Arizona lost four starters in free agency – Calais Campbell and Tony Jefferson chief among them – so a pass-rushing defensive end, both safety spots, and an inside linebacker are priorities.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

First-round pick: None

Draft outlook: They have eight picks, though their first selection of the draft comes in the second round at No. 37.

Needs:For the Rams it all starts with the offensive line. The team signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth in free agency, but this is an O-line that allowed 49 sacks. They need more help. It didn’t let Jared Goff settle in for his rookie campaign and the Rams need to do a better job of both protecting him, and opening holes for running back Todd Gurley.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

First-round pick: 2

Draft outlook: They have 10 selections, one in each round, and two in each of rounds four, five, and six.

Needs:Before free agency, the 49ers had no quarterbacks on their roster. The additions of Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley changed that, but it’s imperative for San Francisco to invest in a young quarterback. The roster is filled with holes, though, so Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas is an option. Aside from that, receiver, offensive line, edge rusher and linebacker are all areas of need.

ATLANTA FALCONS

First-round pick: No. 31

Draft outlook: They have six picks, one in each round, except the sixth.

Needs: The Falcons made some low-key, depth-filling signings in free agency, with nose tackle Dontari Poe being the biggest. The Super Bowl LI loss showed that Atlanta’s offensive and defensive lines were gassed at the end of the game, so an infusion of depth at both spots is key. The Falcons need a starting guard. Running back, with Devonta Freeman entering the final season of his rookie deal, could also be a consideration.

DALLAS COWBOYS

First-round pick: No. 28

Draft outlook: They have seven picks, though two are low-value selections in the seventh round.

Needs: They added cornerback Nolan Carroll in free agency, but lost a pair of starters in Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne. Safety Barry Church was another departure, leaving the secondary in disrepair. With a deep draft at both cornerback and safety, restocking is the priority. Replacing defensive tackle Terrell McClain, another free agency defection, could also be on the to-do list.

NEW YORK GIANTS

First-round pick: No. 23

Draft outlook: They have seven picks, one in each round.

Needs: Eli Manning won’t be New York’s quarterback forever, so the team may consider drafting his replacement. If a promising passer falls to the Giants in the first round, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see them take their future franchise quarterback, though it’s more of a secondary need. The Giants first need to shore up an offensive line that lost guard Marshall Newhouse in free agency, but added D.J. Fluker. Interior linebacker is another spot to be addressed.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

First-round pick: No. 14

Draft outlook: They have eight picks, two fourth-round selections.

Needs: Cornerback Nolan Carroll going to Philly’s division rivals means that the Eagles need to replace him with a starting-caliber player. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defenses also rely heavily on pass rush from the defensive line, so look for the Eagles to bolster that spot after the team tied for 16th-best in the NFL in sacks last season with 34.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

First-round pick: No. 17

Draft outlook: They have 10 picks, one in each round, including two each in rounds 4, 6 and 7.

Needs: Washington did sign wide receiver Terrelle Pryor in free agency, but the loss of starters DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon means the franchise still needs to add another target for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Washington also is without two former starting defensive ends, Chris Baker (free agency) and Ricky Jean-Francois (released), so adding one or two replacements to fill the void in their 3-4 defense is a must. A quarterback could be in play if the franchise is unsure of Cousins’ viability as a long-term starter.

HOUSTON TEXANS

First-round pick: No. 25

Draft outlook: The Texans have seven picks.

Needs: Whether you believe the Texans that they like Tom Savage as their potential starter or not, with only Savage and Brandon Weeden on the roster, the Texans have to add a quarterback, and then they’ll need to draft offensive linemen to protect whoever winds up under center. Right tackle is a particularly big need. The Texans could also use help at cornerback (after losing starter A.J. Bouye) and inside linebacker.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

First-round pick: No. 15

Draft outlook: New Colts general manager Chris Ballard has seven draft picks. The Colts currently don’t have any picks in the sixth or seventh rounds.

Needs: The Colts have plenty of needs throughout the defense, particularly in the secondary, at both corner and safety, and at pass rusher, following the retirement of Robert Mathis. On offense, the most glaring need is at running back because of the age of starter Frank Gore, and the need to lessen the burden on quarterback Andrew Luck.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

First-round pick: No. 4

Draft outlook: The Jaguars have seven picks, one in each round.

Needs: The Jaguars have invested heavily on defense in recent offseasons, both through free agency and the draft, and now the team’s biggest needs are on offense as they try to help former first-round pick quarterback Blake Bortles. Jacksonville has skill position needs, especially at tight end and running back, as well as offensive tackle.

TENNESSEE TITANS

First-round pick: No. 5 and No. 18

Draft outlook: The Titans own a pair of first-rounders, thanks to the 2016 trade with the Los Angeles Rams to get out of the first overall slot. The Titans own eight total picks, including a valuable pair of third-rounders.

Needs: Cornerback looked like a need for the Titans for much of the spring, especially after the team released veteran Jason McCourty. On offense, the Titans’ top need is wide receiver – and not just for depth. Tennessee lacks a true No. 1 receiver, and finding one is critical to help the development of quarterback Marcus Mariota.

