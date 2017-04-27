Chicago Bears pick Mentor's Mitch Trubisky at No. 2

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was selected by the Chciago Beras with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.



A one-year starter at the University of North Carolina, Trubisky was an All-Ohio selection and the 2012 Ohio Mr. Football Award winner after a standout career at Mentor High School.



Trubisky was a full-time starter for only one season, but he was very productive for the Tar Heels, who went 8-5 overall and finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division with a 5-3 record in league play.



Trubisky completed 304 of his 446 attempts (68.2 percent) for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2016. He finished his final year at North Carolina with a 158.3 quarterback rating.

