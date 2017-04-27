Browns trade down, Texans grab Deshaun Watson in NFL draft

(Photo: USA Today, Custom)

The Houston Texans made their long-awaited move at quarterback.

The Texans traded up to the No. 12 overall selection in Thursday's NFL draft to select Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Houston moved up from the No. 25 slot in the trade with the Cleveland Browns, giving up next year's first-round pick in the process.

The Browns previously acquired the Texans' 2018 second-round pick in a deal to acquire Brock Osweiler from Houston.

Watson was perhaps the draft class' most accomplished quarterback, leading Clemson to a win in the College Football Playoff national championship against Alabama. He further impressed teams at the NFL scouting combine with a workout that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid called "amazing."

Watson drew scrutiny, however, for throwing 30 interceptions in the last two seasons and having inconsistent accuracy on his throws.

