Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and Major General Courtney P. Carr stand for the National Anthem before the start of the 49ers-Colts game, October 8, 2017. (Official White House photo by Myles Cullen)

Vice President Mike Pence said he left Sunday's Indianapolis Colts game after several players from the San Francisco 49ers chose to kneel during the national anthem. But one of those players thinks Pence was planning to leave and that it was all a public relations ploy.

"I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence, the former Indiana governor, wrote in a tweet.

"At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us.

"While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem," wrote Pence.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

We were proud to stand - with all our @Colts - for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

President Trump wrote that he requested Pence leave if any players kneeled. At least 15 players from the 49ers did so. Colts players stood arm-in-arm.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Pence has followed President Trump's lead by criticizing players who do not stand for the anthem.

49ers safety Eric Reid says he believes Pence leaving was a public relations stunt and that he intended to leave knowing there likely would be 49ers players kneeling.

Statement by @E_Reid35 regarding the Vice President's brief appearance at the game. "This is what systemic oppression looks like." pic.twitter.com/Aoy2GWons2 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 8, 2017

"My honest reaction … Does anybody know the last time he’s been to a football game?” Reid said on a video posted by Jennifer Lee Chan of Niners Nation. “With that being said, he tweeted out a three-year old photo of him at a Colts game."

Pence tweeted earlier in the day that he was looking forward to the day's festivities, which included honoring former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

"So with the information I have the last time he was at a Colts game was three years ago," Reid continued. "So this looks like a PR stunt to me. He knew our team has had the most players protest. He knew that we were probably going to do it again. This is what systemic oppression looks like. A man with power comes to the game, tweets a couple of things out and leaves the game with an attempt to thwart our efforts. Based on the information I have, that’s the assumption I’ve made."

Last week approximately 30 players from the 49ers kneeled in their first game since Trump called for players who protest to be fired. Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the protests last year when he chose not to stand last year to speak out against racial inequality and police brutality.

Elsewhere in the NFL, many teams opted not to continue the protests. After having players kneel last week, both the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills all stood for the anthem before their games.

For the first time this season, all Seattle Seahawks players stood for the anthem. Defensive end Michael Bennett sat since the first preseason game, and nine players sat last week.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM