Marshawn Lynch suspended for one game for making contact with referee

The NFL has suspended Marshawn Lynch for shoving a referee in the second quarter of the Oakland Raiders' 31-30 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

The suspension is for “unnecessary physical contact with a game official.”

"You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players,” NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Lynch. “You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey … You were not directly involved in the active confrontation that the game official was attempting to diffuse, nor were you a participant in the play that initiated the confrontation. You were the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insert himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved."

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters delivered a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which started a shoving match between the two teams.

Lynch came off the sideline, ran into the middle of the scuffle and shoved line judge Julian Mapp. Lynch appeared to be trying to get between the scrum and Peters, who, like Lynch is an Oakland native and is a close friend of his. Lynch was ejected from the game.

Lynch will be eligible to return to the Raiders' active roster on Monday, October 30 following the team's October 29 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Lynch can appeal the suspension within the next three business days.

