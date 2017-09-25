Jordin Sparks sings the national anthem at Cards MNF game with hidden message

Singer Jordin Sparks performs the National Anthem before the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 21, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For those who tuned in to tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Cardinals and Cowboys, you got to hear the voice of a hometown favorite.

American Idol winner and Arizona native Jordin Sparks sang the national anthem and included an understated message in her performance.

On her left hand, the hand she held the microphone with, Sparks had written "PROV. 31: 8-9." The verse reads, "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy."

Proverbs 31:8

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. #12Sports pic.twitter.com/Gs1xauFIOj — Matthew Johnson⚾️ (@MattyJ12News) September 26, 2017

Grammy nominated recording artist and proud Cardinals fan @JordinSparks will sing the national anthem at our game on Monday night! pic.twitter.com/7ZAwpEqjqp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 21, 2017

Along with her singing, many also watched to see if Sparks would join other athletes, coaches and anthem singers in protesting after President Trump's remarks regarding NFL players.

The Arizona Cardinals players, coaches and officials linked arms in the end zone during the national anthem prior to Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys players and staff, along with owner Jerry Jones, took a knee with linked arms prior to the Star-Spangled Banner, but stood up before Sparks began singing.

Sparks has a unique knowledge of the life of NFL athletes as her father, Phillippi Sparks, played in the NFL between 1992 and 2000 as a member of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

