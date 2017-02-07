Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field during introduction before a game against Washington State at Husky Stadium on November 29, 2013 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2013 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Former University of Washington Huskies head coach Steve Sarkisian will become the new offensive coordinator of the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons, NFL.com reports. Sarkisian replaces Kyle Shanahan, who just became the San Francisco 49ers' new head coach.

This will be Sarkisian's second coaching stint in the NFL. He was the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach in 2004.

Sarkisian coached the Huskies from 2009-2013 before taking the same job at USC. He was fired by the Trojans in the middle of his second season.

Sarkisian was offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game last month after Alabama and former OC Lane Kiffin parted ways. Kiffin took a new job as head coach of Florida Atlantic. The Tide lost the national title game on a touchdown by Clemson with :01 left.

Sarkisian will return to Seattle next season when the Seahawks host the Falcons.

