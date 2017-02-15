NFL invites 11 from Washington schools to combine

Eleven players from colleges in Washington state have been invited to the NFL's Scouting Combine.
The annual pre-draft player evaluation will run Feb. 28 - March 6.
See the full list of invitees here.
Washington Huskies
• Budda Baker, S
• Darrell Daniels, TE
• Sidney Jones, CB
• Kevin King, CB
• JoJo Mathis, OLB
• Elijah Qualis, DT
• John Ross III, WR
Washington State Cougars
• Shalom Luani, S
• Gabe Marks, WR
Eastern Washington Eagles
• Kendrick Bourne, WR
• Cooper Kupp, WR
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs