NFL Films highlights story behind Seahawks' tribute to No. 12

Fans wave the 12th Man flag to celebrate Seattle Seahawks victory in Super Bowl XLVII during a parade on February 5, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey, 2014 Jonathan Ferrey)

The Seattle Seahawks love their fans so much that they retired the No. 12 jersey in 1984 as a tribute to the best fans in the NFL.

It’s impossible not to drive through the Emerald City and see “12” posted on billboards, jerseys and even the Space Needle.

In a recent mini-documentary on social media, NFL Films highlighted the symbol of Seahawks supporters and shared some surprising information behind the number’s history. Take a look:

The @Seahawks love their fans so much that they retired the number 12 as a tribute to them! :')#NFLFilmsPresents #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/pICvnzRju2 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 13, 2017

But the No. 12 jersey didn’t always belong to just the fans.

As NFL Films pointed out, former quarterback Sam Adkins, who played from 1977 to 1981 alongside legends Jim Zorn and Steve Largent, was the only player in Seattle to ever wear the number before its retirement.

In the video, Adkins is shown raising the 12 flag before kickoff — a game-day tradition and honor performed by Seahawks legends and local celebrities.

“There sure are a lot of 12s in the Seattle area,” Adkins said in the video. “We’re all 12s. It’s a lot of fun to be the only guy that has worn the number, but 12 is not my number. It’s our number now.”

The number 12 will forever represent Seattle Seahawks fans and remains one of the most recognizable fan nicknames in the NFL.

