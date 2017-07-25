NBA commission Adam Silver thinks expansion is "inevitable" and Seattle would be on the "short list" of cities the league would consider.

Of course, the NBA has always dodged, hinted, or outright denied the possibility of expansion. But in a recent interview with Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, for the Players Tribune, Silver seems to give a little light at the end of the tunnel for fans wanting the next incarnation of the Sonics.

We've heard it before. Back before the Sonics moved, then commish David Stern promised Seattle would have a shot at a future team, if they didn't go "scorched earth" and allowed the team to move to OKC.

Plus, the multiple starts and stops by Chris Hansen, attempting to lure a team and possibly building an arena. Hansen even came close to buying the Kings before Stern & the NBA pulled the rug from under their feet.

Then recently, multiple groups have offered to refurbish KeyArena. OVG won the competition and earned the right to make an offer to the city of Seattle.

In the end, most fans just want the Sonics back and possibly an NHL team. Time will tell if or when it will happen. But for now, Silver's interview gives that moment hope again.

