FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 14: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Filtrete Ford, celebrates with the trophy in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Samsung Mobile 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 14, 2012 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Photo: KING)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR driver Greg Biffle won't race full time this season.



The Vancouver native announced Friday via Twitter that he has accepted a recurring role as a guest analyst on Fox Sports' "NASCAR America" show. He says his debut is March 1.



He adds that "if the right opportunity arises, I may return to the driver's seat."



Biffle and Roush Fenway Racing parted ways at the end of 2016 after 19 seasons, the last 14 in the Cup series. Biffle, who had driven the No. 16 Ford since 2002, called it a "mutual agreement we started working on many months ago."



The 47-year-old Vancouver, Washington, native won 19 races in NASCAR's top series and twice contended for the Cup championship late in the season.

