US routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win WBC behind dominant Stroman

Mar 22, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; United States pitcher Marcus Stroman (left) celebrates after defeating Puerto Rico 8-0 during the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Marcus Stroman tossed six hitless innings, Ian Kinsler slugged a two-run homer and the United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 on Wednesday night to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries.



Stroman dominated the tournament's highest-scoring team. Puerto Rico lost for the first time in eight games after outscoring the opposition 55-26. The U.S. territory finished runner-up for the second time, having lost to the Dominican Republic in the 2013 final.



Stroman, who was named the tournament's MVP, avenged his shakiness in the Americans' 6-5 loss to Puerto Rico during pool play. The right-hander from the Toronto Blue Jays retired the side on three grounders to open the game. In all, he gave up one hit, struck out three and walked one on 73 pitches.

Some of the excellence from @MStrooo6 tonight . . . 🇺🇸 vs. 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/g0L8OtnYer — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 23, 2017



He allowed just three balls past the infield until Angel Pagan's double in the left-field corner leading off the seventh, when Stroman departed to a standing ovation, having staked the Americans to a 7-0 lead.

Copyright 2017 KING