Zunino hits 2nd HR in 9th to rally Mariners past Twins 6-5

Associated Press , KING 10:56 PM. PDT June 07, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) - Mike Zunino hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, a two-run shot that gave the surging Seattle Mariners a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners, who overcame a three-run deficit and won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Ben Gamel singled with two outs in the ninth off closer Brandon Kintzler (2-1). Zunino, who hit a solo shot in the third, sent a 2-1 pitch over the wall in center field for his fourth home run.

Edwin Diaz (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

After trailing 5-2, the Mariners scored once in the fifth and pulled to 5-4 in the sixth on Seager's seventh homer.

Miguel Sano's three-run homer capped a four-run fifth against Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo - all with two outs.

© 2017 Associated Press


