Zunino continues tear, leads Mariners past Tigers 6-2

SEATTLE (AP) - Mike Zunino continued his torrid month with a pair of two-run home runs, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.



Beginning a stretch with 16 of 19 games at home prior to the All-Star break, the Mariners used a trio of homers to hand the Tigers their third straight loss and ninth in the last 13 games.

The month of Junino continues. 💤 pic.twitter.com/MgxdRUEllw — Mariners (@Mariners) June 20, 2017



Guillermo Heredia lined a two-run homer in the fifth inning to pull Seattle even at 2-all, and Zunino's eighth homer since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on May 23 gave Seattle the lead. Quickly behind in the count against Alex Wilson (1-4), Zunino worked it to 3-2 and drove a slider beyond the bullpens in deep left field.



James Pazos (2-1) got out of a bases-loaded jam with strikeouts of Mikie Mahtook and Andrew Romine in the sixth.

