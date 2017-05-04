KING
Valencia, Miranda lift Mariners past Angels 11-3

SEATTLE (AP) - Danny Valencia homered and had four hits, Ariel Miranda pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 on Thursday night.

Miranda (3-2) settled in after a rocky second inning, giving up two runs, seven hits and a walk while striking out five for the game.

Valencia hit a solo shot in the seventh and had three RBIs.

Ben Gamel had three hits and two walks, scored three times and drove in two runs for Seattle, which built a 6-2 lead in four innings against Alex Meyer (0-1).

Meyer, called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Salt Lake, was tagged for six runs, eight hits and three walks and a hit batter.

