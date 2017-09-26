Valencia, Alonso each hit home runs against former A's club

Photo by: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Lance Iversen, Lance Iversen)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Seattle's Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer against his former team and fellow ex-Oakland slugger Yonder Alonso added a two-run shot in the Mariners' 6-3 win over the Athletics on Tuesday night.



Khris Davis matched his career high from last season with his 42nd homer, a two-run shot in the sixth to put Oakland ahead before Valencia's 15th of the year in the seventh off Daniel Mengden (2-2).



The Mariners have hit 40 homers this month and won their eighth straight against the A's, Seattle's longest unbeaten run ever versus Oakland.



Emilio Pagan (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of James Paxton for the win, then Edwin Diaz closed it out for his 33rd save.



Paxton struck out five and didn't walk a batter in 5 1/3 innings, chased by Davis' homer.

