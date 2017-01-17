Tickets for Triple-A All-Star Game in Tacoma on sale

***File image*** Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash. (Credit: GoCougs509) (Photo: Copyright Richard Trask,2013, Richard Trask(c)2013)

TACOMA, Wash. – Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the Triple-A All-Star Game which will be played at the home of the Tacoma Rainiers this summer.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Cheney Stadium box office.

The game is July 12 and will feature all-stars from the Pacific Coast League and the International League. It will be the first time Tacoma has hosted the game.

The Rainiers say tickets to the All-Star Game will be paired and sold with tickets to the Triple-A Home Run Derby to be held July 10.

