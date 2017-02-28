KING
The Mariners Mr. Versatile

Meet new Mariners 1st baseman Danny Valencia

Chris Egan, KING 6:41 PM. PST February 28, 2017

Danny Valencia has been in the major leagues for seven years and at the age of 32 the veteran utility man is hoping to find quality playing time with the Mariners. The Mariners are Valencia's seventh team in eight years.

