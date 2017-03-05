KING
The Mariners Daniel Vogelbach

Chris Egan, KING 9:57 PM. PST March 05, 2017

Daniel Vogelbach had a nice Sunday in Arizona going 2 for 3 in Cactus League Play against the Oakland A's. King 5's Chris Egan recently sat down with Vogelbach to get his thoughts on the upcoming season.

