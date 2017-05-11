Smoak, Pearce hit homers as Blue Jays beat Mariners 7-2

Photo by: John E. Sokolowski/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: White, Tony, Custom)

TORONTO (AP) - Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run, Justin Smoak had a solo homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Mariners 7-2 on Thursday night, snapping Seattle's win streak at four.



Marco Estrada (2-2) allowed two runs over six innings for the Blue Jays, who have won four of five.



Smoak went 3 for 3 with a walk against his former team. He had an RBI single in the first, walked in the fourth, singled home two runs in the fifth, and connected off rookie Sam Gaviglio in the seventh.



Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer but Seattle's offense came up empty after the first inning.

