Seager hits solo HR in 8th, Mariners rally past Rangers 4-3

May 7, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners rallied late to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday.



Down 3-0, the Mariners scored three times in the seventh. Seager connected with one out in the eighth off Sam Dyson (0-4) for his second homer of the season.



Marc Rzepczynski (1-0) got one out for the win. Edwin Diaz worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.



Texas starter Andrew Cashner was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to Seager in the seventh. Reliever Jose Leclerc got two outs but issued three walks, including a bases-loaded pass to Jean Segura.



Pinch hitter Danny Valencia followed by driving in two runs with a bloop single off Alex Claudio that made it 3-all.

