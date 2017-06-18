Seager drives in 3 as Mariners beat Rangers 7-3

Jun 18, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) hits a double and drives in a run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Kyle Seager drove in three runs with three doubles, Christian Bergman pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday.

Seager doing Seager things in Arlington. pic.twitter.com/cRZG9eHLft — Mariners (@Mariners) June 19, 2017



Danny Valencia's two-run homer capped a four-run first against Texas right-hander Yu Darvish (6-5), whom the Mariners beat for the first time in eight tries on the road. Seager had RBI doubles in the first, third and eighth innings for Seattle, which won in Arlington for the first time in its last nine games.



Bergman (4-4) permitted four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings after giving up nine runs in 2 2/3 innings in his last start in Minnesota.



The Rangers pulled within 5-3 against the bullpen in the seventh - an inning that featured a hit batter, three walks, a balk and a wild pitch - but Nick Vincent got Nomar Mazara to fly out with the bases loaded to end the threat.

© 2017 KING-TV