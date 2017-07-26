Sale Away: Red Sox ace Ks 11 in 4-0 win over Mariners

Jul 26, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Chris Sale pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, top prospect Rafael Devers became the youngest Boston player to hit a home run in more than 50 years, and the Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Wednesday to salvage the final game of the series.



Barely 12 hours after the clubs wrapped up a five-hour, 13-inning marathon, the Red Sox got exactly what they needed from their ace to avoid being swept. The left-hander was masterful, striking out 11, the 14th time this season he had at least 10 strikeouts in a game. He allowed doubles to Jean Segura and Guillermo Heredia, and a broken-bat single to Ben Gamel, but none of the three to reach base via hit ever advanced.



Sale (13-4) has struck out at least nine batters in each of his 12 road starts this season, the longest streak dating to 1913.

© 2017 Associated Press