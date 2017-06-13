Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new name

Seattle inaugurates the new Safeco Field against the San Diego Padres July 15,1999, as veteran Mariner broadcaster Dave Niehaus welcomes the crowd during pre-game ceremonies. (DAN LEVINE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DAN LEVINE, This content is subject to copyright.)

Safeco Field, the home of the Seattle Mariners since the stadium opened in 1999, will have a new name after next season.

The Mariners announced Tuesday the naming rights partnership with Safeco Insurance will not extend past 2018.

“Safeco Insurance has been a great partner of the Mariners dating back to the earliest days of the franchise, including the ballpark naming rights for the last 20 years. We appreciate everything Safeco has done over the years to support our organization and look forward to continuing the relationship in the future,” Mariners president Kevin Mather said in a statement.

The Mariners and Safeco reached the naming agreement in 1998. The name Safeco Field has lit up the SoDo skyline on the roof, at the gates, and above the left field bleachers since the stadium opened in July 1999.

The Mariners said it has begun preliminary talks with potential naming rights partners, but did not elaborate on who it was talking to.

“While our marketing approach is changing, we intend to remain active partners with the organization for years to come,” Tyler Asher, Safeco president, said in a statement.

