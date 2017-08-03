KING
Royals rally to beat Mariners 6-4

Associated Press and KING 5 Sports , KING 8:50 PM. PDT August 03, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Brandon Moss hit two home runs and Lorenzo Cain drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night.

The Royals rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 for their 32nd comeback victory. They snapped a three-game losing streak.

Moss homered in the fifth off Yovani Gallardo after Mike Moustakas had walked. That snapped a four-game homer-less skid for the Royals, which matched their longest drought of the season.

Moss also homered in eighth for his 11th career multi-homer game.

Emilio Pagan (0-2) took the loss, giving up two runs, one unearned, in the seventh.

Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia homered for the Mariners.

Jarrod Dyson was two-for-three in his return to Kansas City where the fans gave him a hearty ovation.

