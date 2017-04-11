Rough 6th inning costs Mariners in 7-5 loss

SEATTLE (AP) - George Springer hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season, Evan Gattis had a bases-loaded pinch-hit double and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Tuesday night.
Seattle reliever James Pazos gave up hits to all four Houston batters he faced in the sixth inning - including Gattis' double and a run-scoring single by Alex Bregman - as the Astros scored four runs to take the lead for good.
Joe Musgrove (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, giving up three runs and seven hits for Houston.
Ariel Miranda (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits.
