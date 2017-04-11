Rough 6th inning costs Mariners in 7-5 loss

SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 11: Rightfielder Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners cannot get to ball hit by Evan Gattis #11 of the Houston Astros that scored three run during the sixth inning of a game. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - George Springer hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season, Evan Gattis had a bases-loaded pinch-hit double and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Tuesday night.



Seattle reliever James Pazos gave up hits to all four Houston batters he faced in the sixth inning - including Gattis' double and a run-scoring single by Alex Bregman - as the Astros scored four runs to take the lead for good.



Joe Musgrove (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, giving up three runs and seven hits for Houston.



Ariel Miranda (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits.

