Rosales, Healey homer; A's beat Seattle for fifth straight

Apr 22, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Mike Freeman (6) reacts after being called out on strikes against Oakland in the 9th inning at Oakland Coliseum the Athletics won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Neville E. Guard, Neville E. Guard)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Adam Rosales and Ryon Healey each homered in the first inning, Jharel Cotton pitched six innings of two-run ball and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 Saturday for their fifth straight win.



The A's two hottest hitters quickly got to Ariel Miranda (1-2). Rosales led off with his second homer, and two batters later, Healy hit a two-run shot, his third this season and first since April 6.



Cotton (2-2) gave up two runs, six hits, two walks and hit a batter. Ryan Madson got four outs for his first save.



Miranda allowed four runs and seven hits in three-plus inning in his worst start of the season, failing to pitch at least five innings for the first time in three starts.

© 2017 KING-TV