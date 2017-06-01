Rockies use pair of homers to outlast Mariners 6-3

Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered to back Kyle Freeland, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.



Colorado closed out four straight games against the Mariners in interleague play by jumping on Yovani Gallardo (2-6) with four runs in the second inning. Reynolds provided the big blow with a two-run homer to deep left-center field, his 14th this season. Arenado led off the third inning with his 13th home run, and the Rockies stopped Seattle's four-game winning streak.



Mariners shortstop Jean Segura was helped off the field after injuring his right ankle on a slide into second base in the fourth inning. and designated hitter Nelson Cruz was hit on the top of his left hand with a pitch from Freeland in the third inning. Cruz remained in the game but was lifted for pinch-hitter Boog Powell in the fifth.

© 2017 Associated Press