Robinson Cano poised for a big year

PEORIA, Ariz. – Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano is poised for a big year.
His health was a question mark a year ago, but this season it’s not. Cano is coming off one of his best seasons where he hit .298 with 39 home runs and 103 RBI, and his teammates are counting on him to lead the charge.
“He’s been our anchor,” said Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager. “Offensively, he takes a lot of pressure off everybody else.”
