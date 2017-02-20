Robinson Cano poised for a big year

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano drops his bat as he watches his two-run home run leave the park as Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt looks on during the fifth inning at Safeco Field. Photo: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, Custom)

PEORIA, Ariz. – Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano is poised for a big year.

His health was a question mark a year ago, but this season it’s not. Cano is coming off one of his best seasons where he hit .298 with 39 home runs and 103 RBI, and his teammates are counting on him to lead the charge.

“He’s been our anchor,” said Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager. “Offensively, he takes a lot of pressure off everybody else.”

