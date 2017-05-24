Rendon, Roark help Nationals defeat Mariners again, 5-1

May 24, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Nationals 3rd baseman Anthony Rendon (6) celebrates with LFJayson Werth (28) and 2nd baseman Daniel Murphy (20) after hitting a three run homer against the Mariners. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer for his eighth of the season, Tanner Roark allowed a run over seven innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night.



Rendon has three homers and eight RBIs in the Nationals' two victories to open this three-game series.



Roark (4-2) completed seven innings for the first time in seven starts and held the Mariners to 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.



Mariners rookie Sam Gaviglio (0-1) allowed all five runs - one earned - over six innings as the Mariners lost their fifth straight.



Seattle's Robinson Cano went 3 for 4, including an RBI single and a double that center fielder Michael Taylor's glove prevented from being a home run.



Rendon had gone 12 games without an RBI before the series. But after driving in five runs Tuesday, he drove in three more to help Washington grab a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first.

© 2017 KING-TV