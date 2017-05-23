Rendon homers twice, Nats explode in 10-1 win over Mariners

May 23, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) is congratulated by catcher Matt Wieters (32) after hitting a two run homer against the Seattle Mariners. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five runs, Joe Ross returned from the minors to allow one run over a career high-tying eight innings, and the Washington Nationals routed the Seattle Mariners 10-1 on Tuesday night.



Bryce Harper added his 14th homer and Jayson Werth hit his seventh off Chris Bergman (1-2), who allowed all of the Nationals' runs and 14 of their 15 hits.



Rendon doubled before his second homer - and seventh of the season - completed an eight-run fourth inning. Ryan Zimmerman also had three hits.



Mike Zunino homered off Ross (2-0) in his return from his own minor league stint. Robinson Cano was hitless in his first game back from the disabled list following a thigh injury as Seattle dropped its fourth straight.

