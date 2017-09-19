Rangers score twice in 8th inning for 3-1 win over Mariners

Sep 19, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (3) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Shin-Soo Choo's sacrifice fly broke a tie in the eighth inning, Elvis Andrus followed with an RBI single and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday night to help their slim playoff chances.



The Rangers won their second straight after a five-game losing streak and pulled within 3½ games of Minnesota for the second American League wild card. The Mariners are four games behind the Twins.



Pinch-hitter Carlos Gomez, slowed for the past week by a sprained ankle, led off the eighth with a double against Nick Vincent (3-3). Delino DeShields beat out a bunt single and Choo followed with a fly ball deep enough that pinch-runner Will Middlebrooks easily scored to give Texas the lead.



Andrus added a broken-bat single that scored DeShields.

Seattle starter Mike Leake allowed only one run in six-and-two-thirds innings.

Copyright 2017 KING/AP