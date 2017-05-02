Pujols comes through in 11th as Angels beat Mariners 6-4

Photo by: Jim Cowsert/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: White, Tony, Custom)

SEATTLE (AP) - Albert Pujols' RBI double in the top of the 11th inning scored Mike Trout from first base and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.



Pujols' third hit of the game was a line drive down the right-field line off reliever James Pazos (0-1). Seattle right fielder Ben Gamel made the risky decision to dive for the liner that he had little chance of getting and it bounced up against the wall, allowing Trout to race from first with the go-ahead run. Pujols later stole third and scored on Andrelton Simmons fielder's choice.



Deolis Guerra (2-1) pitched the final two innings to get the victory. He was the last of six pitchers used by the Angels in relief of starter Matt Shoemaker, pitching at Safeco Field for the first time since being hit in the head by a line drive last September.

Robinson Cano had three hits and drove in two runs. Danny Valencia hit his second homer of the season for the Mariners.

James Paxton started for Seattle. He gave up two runs, one earned, in five-and-a-third innings. He left after throwing 105 pitches.

