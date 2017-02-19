KING
Pressure is a privilege for the Mariners at spring training

Mariners get in their first official full squad workout on Sunday. M's talk about the pressure put on them to win this year. Chris Egan has more.

Chris Egan, KING 10:58 PM. PST February 19, 2017

The Mariners first full squad workout moves inside, due to the weather.  The M's talk about the mounting pressure to make the playoffs.  Manager Scott Servais says the pressure is a privilege.  Chris Egan has the story.

