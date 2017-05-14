KING
Pillar hits winning homer in 9th, Jays beat Mariners 3-2

Associated Press and KING 5 Sports , KING 3:20 PM. PDT May 14, 2017

TORONTO (AP) - Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and a sweep of their four-game series.

Pillar delighted the Mother's Day crowd of 42,030 with a blast to left off Edwin Diaz (1-2), his fifth.

Justin Smoak added a two-run homer for Toronto, which has won five straight and seven of eight. The Mariners have lost four straight following a four-game winning streak.

The Blue Jays lead the majors with 21 homers in May.

Jarrod Dyson tied the game 2-2 in the seventh with his first home run as a Mariner.

Ryan Tepera (3-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win.

Pillar also made a jumping catch in center, taking a hit away from Danny Valencia in the fourth, when Seattle had runners at first and second.

Seattle led the game 1-0 when Jean Segura doubled in the fifth.  Carlos Ruiz scored on a throwing error by Jose Baustista. 

The Mariners return home to face the A's Monday night.

Copyright 2017 KING/AP


