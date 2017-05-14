Pillar hits winning homer in 9th, Jays beat Mariners 3-2

Photo by: Kevin Sousa/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: White, Tony, Custom)

TORONTO (AP) - Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and a sweep of their four-game series.



Pillar delighted the Mother's Day crowd of 42,030 with a blast to left off Edwin Diaz (1-2), his fifth.



Justin Smoak added a two-run homer for Toronto, which has won five straight and seven of eight. The Mariners have lost four straight following a four-game winning streak.



The Blue Jays lead the majors with 21 homers in May.

Jarrod Dyson tied the game 2-2 in the seventh with his first home run as a Mariner.



Ryan Tepera (3-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win.



Pillar also made a jumping catch in center, taking a hit away from Danny Valencia in the fourth, when Seattle had runners at first and second.

Seattle led the game 1-0 when Jean Segura doubled in the fifth. Carlos Ruiz scored on a throwing error by Jose Baustista.

The Mariners return home to face the A's Monday night.

