Pillar hits winning homer in 9th, Jays beat Mariners 3-2

TORONTO (AP) - Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and a sweep of their four-game series.
Pillar delighted the Mother's Day crowd of 42,030 with a blast to left off Edwin Diaz (1-2), his fifth.
Justin Smoak added a two-run homer for Toronto, which has won five straight and seven of eight. The Mariners have lost four straight following a four-game winning streak.
The Blue Jays lead the majors with 21 homers in May.
Jarrod Dyson tied the game 2-2 in the seventh with his first home run as a Mariner.
Ryan Tepera (3-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win.
Pillar also made a jumping catch in center, taking a hit away from Danny Valencia in the fourth, when Seattle had runners at first and second.
Seattle led the game 1-0 when Jean Segura doubled in the fifth. Carlos Ruiz scored on a throwing error by Jose Baustista.
The Mariners return home to face the A's Monday night.
