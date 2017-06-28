Phillies rally with 2 runs in 9th to stun Mariners 5-4

(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - Tommy Joseph hit his 13th homer of the season leading off the ninth inning, Andrew Knapp followed with a two-out RBI single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.



Seattle held a 4-3 lead headed to the ninth and had not allowed a hit to the Phillies since the third inning. Joseph changed that quickly hitting a 98 mph fastball on a 3-2 pitch from Seattle closer Edwin Diaz (2-3) out to left field, tying the game at 4-all.



Diaz struck out the next two batters, but walked Cameron Perkins and a balk moved Perkins into scoring position. Knapp delivered, lining a 1-2 pitch into right field to give the Phillies the lead.

Felix Hernandez pitched six innings of five-hit ball. He allowed three runs and struck out five in the no decision.

Seattle got home runs from Kyle Seager, Danny Valencia and Robinson Cano.

The Mariners have Thursday off, and then start a three-game series in Anaheim against the Angels.

