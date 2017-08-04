KING
Paxton wins 7th straight start, Mariners top Royals 5-2

Associated Press and KING 5 Sports , KING 9:03 PM. PDT August 04, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - James Paxton tied a Mariners' record by winning his seventh straight start, and Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Friday night to move back over .500.

Paxton (12-3) did not allow a hit until Mike Moustakas' single with one out in the fifth, and Brandon Moss' two-out single ended Paxton's scoreless streak at 21 innings.

Paxton gave up two runs and four hits in six innings with one walk, seven strikeouts and a pair of wild pitches. Scott Bankhead won seven straight starts in 1989 and Jamie Moyer in 2003.

David Phelps, Nick Vincent and Edwin Diaz each followed with a perfect inning as Seattle improved to 13-8 since the All-Star break. Diaz got his 22nd save in 26 chances.

Jason Hammel (5-9) gave up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

The Mariners scored their runs on a double by Guillermo Heredia, singles from Jarrod Dyson and Leonys Martin, and a pair of sacrifice flies from Danny Valencia.

Robinson Cano hit the 500th double of his career.

