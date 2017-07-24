Paxton, Seager pace Mariners past Red Sox, 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) - James Paxton allowed four singles over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start in July and Kyle Seager homered to pace the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
Paxton (10-3) retired the first 13 hitters before Jackie Bradley Jr.'s single to center with one out in the fifth. The left-hander, who worked out of trouble in the sixth and seventh innings, struck out 10 and walked none. Paxton has allowed six earned runs in 33 1/3 innings and not given up a home run in five starts this month.
Nick Vincent and David Phelps each pitched a perfect inning to finish.
The Mariners also scored on Guillermo Heredia's fielder's choice, a Jean Segura double and a double by Danny Valencia.
