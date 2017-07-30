Paxton, Cruz pace Mariners past Mets, 9-1

Jul 30, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton (65) pitches to the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - James Paxton tossed six scoreless innings, becoming the first Mariners pitcher to win six games in a single month, and Nelson Cruz had a three-run homer to pace Seattle to a 9-1 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.



Cruz provided Paxton with an early cushion with a three-run shot in the first inning and Leonys Martin, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A, homered in his first at-bat and saved a possible run with a diving catch in right field.



Paxton (11-3) had runners aboard in each of his six innings. The lefthander scattered six hits, striking out eight and walking none, with two hit batters in a 108-pitch outing. Paxton, sidelined most of May with a left forearm strain, was 6-0 in six July starts, allowing six earned runs in 39 1/3 innings with no home runs.



Emilio Pagan retired all six batters he faced before James Pazos allowed a run in the ninth on three consecutive two-out singles.



Seth Lugo (5-3) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out five and walking none.

