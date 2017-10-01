Paxton, Bridwell duel before Angels breakout to beat Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton (65) throws a pitch to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Orlando Ramirez, Orlando Ramirez)

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Parker Bridwell pitched seven scoreless innings in a duel with James Paxton, Eric Young Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 in their season finale Sunday.



Paxton shut out Los Angeles for six innings, but Young homered off James Pazos during a six-run seventh inning.



Bridwell (10-3) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three. Acquired in a trade with Baltimore in April, Bridwell finished the year with a 3.64 ERA.



Paxton allowed three hits and struck out nine in his best start since returning from the disabled list in mid-September.



Shae Simmons (0-2) was charged with four of Seattle's runs in the breakout seventh.

