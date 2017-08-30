Orioles rally past Mariners 8-7 for 7th straight victory

Aug 30, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop (6) turns a double play over Seattle Mariners outfielder Guillermo Heredia (5) in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) - Welington Castillo went 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Wednesday for their season-high seventh straight victory.



Schoop, Mancini and Craig Gentry also homered for the Orioles, who completed their first three-game sweep of Seattle since 2012. In this one, Baltimore fell behind 6-2 in the third inning before coming back.



Mitch Haniger homered and hit two doubles for Seattle, which completed an arduous 12-game East Coast trip with five straight defeats. After winning two of three in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, the Mariners went 1-2 at Yankee Stadium and came up empty against the sizzling Orioles.

