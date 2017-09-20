Odor's grand slam sends Rangers past Mariners 8-6

Sep 20, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Mariners starting pitcher Andrew Albers (63) walks on the mound after surrendering a grand slam home run to Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (background). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Rougned Odor's grand slam capped a seven-run fourth inning and the Texas Rangers held off the Seattle Mariners 8-6 on Wednesday night to make up ground in the playoff chase.



The Rangers moved within 2½ games of Minnesota for the second AL wild card after the Twins lost 11-3 to the New York Yankees. Seattle dropped its fifth straight and remained four games behind Minnesota.



Seattle, which trailed 7-1 early, pulled to 8-5 on Robinson Cano's two-run single in the seventh but then left the bases loaded. The Mariners made it 8-6 in the eighth on consecutive doubles by Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel.



Andrew Cashner (10-10) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings for Texas. He struck out two and walked three. Alex Claudio got six outs for his 10th save.

