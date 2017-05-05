Odor delivers knockout as Texas beats Seattle 3-1 in 13th

Photo by: Jennifer Buchanan/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: White, Tony, Custom)

SEATTLE (AP) - Rougned Odor hit a two-run home run in the 13th inning and the Texas Rangers got six innings of shutout relief pitching to beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 early Saturday.



The game lasted five hours and was tied from the fourth inning on despite plenty of scoring opportunities for the Mariners. Odor finally broke the tie, hitting his sixth homer of the season into the right field seats off reliever Emilio Pagan (0-1).



Sam Dyson, Tony Barnette, Matt Bush (2-0) and Alex Claudio combined to shut out Seattle after starter Yu Darvish allowed one run in seven innings. Seattle's only run came on Robinson Cano's home run leading off the fourth. The Mariners were 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

