New guys Verlander, Maybin lift Astros over Mariners 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) - Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings and won his Astros debut after Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh for Houston's first hit Tuesday night in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.



With all the attention on Verlander's first game for a team other than the Detroit Tigers, it was another deadline acquisition that proved the difference for Houston. Maybin was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 31 and hit his second home run since joining the Astros to snap a 1-all tie.



Seattle starter Ariel Miranda threw 112 pitches over six hitless innings that included six walks - three of which led to Houston's first run in the third on Alex Bregman's sacrifice fly.



James Pazos (4-5) relieved in the seventh and walked Brian McCann with one out. Pazos was replaced by Emilio Pagan, who left a 3-2 pitch in the middle of the plate and Maybin hit his eighth homer of the season.

Seattle's lone run came on Kyle Seager's 21st home run.

