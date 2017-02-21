Nelson Cruz wants to get M's back to the postseason

Aug 10, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

PEORIA, Ariz. – At 36 years old, Nelson Cruz’s focus is getting Seattle back into the postseason.

“We’ve made a lot of progress from last year to this year,” Cruz said. “I think no doubt everybody’s mind is ready to go and win the division.”

A four-time All Star, Cruz may be spending more time in the batter’s box than the outfield. He started 107 games at designated hitter last year, and that number could increase.

However, his teammates say whether he’s at DH or in the outfield, he’s going to have an impact on the game.

