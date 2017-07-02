KING
Nelson Cruz named to All-Star Game as a reserve

KING 5 Sports , KING 6:25 PM. PDT July 02, 2017

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz is named the All-Star Game by the American League as a reserve.  It's Cruz's fifth All-Star nod and fourth in five seasons.

The 37-year-old Cruz is hitting .287 this season with 14 home runs and 59 RBI, third best in the A.L. 

Cruz is currently Seattle's only All-Star this season.  He came in second place.  Tampa's Corey Dickerson beat his out as the starter with a late push, last week, by the voters.

The All-Star is July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.  First pitch is set for 7:30 pm.

