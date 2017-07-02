Nelson Cruz named to All-Star Game as a reserve

Apr 23, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz is named the All-Star Game by the American League as a reserve. It's Cruz's fifth All-Star nod and fourth in five seasons.

The 37-year-old Cruz is hitting .287 this season with 14 home runs and 59 RBI, third best in the A.L.

Cruz is currently Seattle's only All-Star this season. He came in second place. Tampa's Corey Dickerson beat his out as the starter with a late push, last week, by the voters.

The All-Star is July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. First pitch is set for 7:30 pm.

