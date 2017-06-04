Miranda pitches 4-hitter as Mariners sweep Rays 7-1

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 4: Starter Ariel Miranda #37 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during the second inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Safeco Field on June 4, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.



Miranda (6-2) struck out a career-high nine and walked one. He has allowed only seven earned runs in 30 innings over his last five starts.



Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and Mike Zunino picked up two more RBIs in Seattle's seventh win in eight games. Jarrod Dyson also drove in two runs.



Tampa Bay right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (3-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings against his first major league team, allowing four runs and seven hits.

