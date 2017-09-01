Mike Leake gives Mariners 7 innings in debut, beats A's 3-2

Sep 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake (8) receives a new ball from catcher Mike Zunino (3) during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Mike Leake overcame a shaky beginning to throw seven innings in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.



Acquired from St. Louis earlier in the week to help Seattle's beleaguered rotation, Leake gave the Mariners the kind of performance they desperately needed to remain on the fringes of the AL wild card race. Leake (1-0), who was 7-12 with St. Louis, allowed two runs in the first inning, but held the A's scoreless the rest of the way. It was just the fourth time since the All-Star break a Mariners starting pitcher has gotten through seven innings and the first since James Paxton did it on July 24.



Leake matched his season-high with seven strikeouts and scattered eight hits. He struck out Marcus Semien to end the seventh with the tying run on third base.

