Mike Hampton resigns as Mariners bullpen coach

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners are in search of a new bullpen coach as Mike Hampton has resigned from the position.



Hampton tendered his resignation following Sunday's 4-0 win over the Oakland Athletics as the Mariners headed into the All-Star break. No immediate replacement was announced, but the team said a new bullpen coach would be in place prior to the team's season resuming Friday against the Chicago White Sox.



The Mariners are 43-47 and rank near the bottom of the AL in team ERA.



Hampton was in his second season as the Mariners bullpen coach. He had served as a pitching coach for Double-A Arkansas during the 2013-14 seasons.



Hampton spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors with six different teams and was a two-time All-Star.

