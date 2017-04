Miami has another near-no-hitter, beats Seattle 5-0

Apr 18, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) reacts after striking out against the Marlins during the seventh inning at Safeco Field. Miami defeated Seattle, 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Wei-Yin Chen and two relievers fell two outs shy of Miami's first combined no-hitter and the Marlins one-hit the Seattle Mariners in a 5-0 victory Tuesday night.



The Marlins were on the verge of the sixth no-hitter in franchise history when Mitch Haniger lined a one-out double into right-center field off Kyle Barraclough. The right-hander recovered to strike out Robinson Cano and get Nelson Cruz to line out to end it.



Chen (2-0) did the heavy lifting, silencing the Mariners for seven innings. He was pulled by manager Don Mattingly after throwing 100 pitches, and the bullpen sought to finish what the left-hander from Taiwan had started. Brad Ziegler got three groundouts to get through the eighth, including close plays at first base to get Leonys Martin and Jarrod Dyson, but Haniger got the better of Barraclough, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.



Miami got within four outs of a combined no-hitter Sunday, but the New York Mets' Neil Walker singled against Ziegler with two outs in the eighth.



Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo (0-2) allowed four runs on nine hits.

